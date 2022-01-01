Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,764 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

