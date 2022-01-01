Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,070 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.