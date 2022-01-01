Reviewing BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BAE Systems and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 33.29% 23.27% 19.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.07 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.94 $196.00 million $1.13 5.47

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BAE Systems and Dundee Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.08%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than BAE Systems.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Dundee Precious Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group's cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned munitions facilities.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

