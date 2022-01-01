Revomon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $547,885.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $547,885.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.14 or 0.99931550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

