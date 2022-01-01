ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.22. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,234,756 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

