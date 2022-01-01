RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $719.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.06. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

