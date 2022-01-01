RING X PLATFORM Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $491,815.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

