Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 1.5%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 7,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 145,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 25.28 and a current ratio of 25.87.

About Rio2 (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

