RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 21.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

RocketLab stock traded up 0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,736. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 9.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.74.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

