Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 6,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 720,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

