Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $379,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.