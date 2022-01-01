Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $346,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $522,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

