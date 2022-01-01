Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

