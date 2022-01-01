Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits One Day Volume of $475,660.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.07 million and $475,660.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00006603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

