Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.22. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 220,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,311 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

