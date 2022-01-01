Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,862.30 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,454 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

