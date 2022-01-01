Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 3,846 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

