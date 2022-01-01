Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.76 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

