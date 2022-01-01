Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $831.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,068.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.