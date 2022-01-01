Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $134,971,535. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $253.98 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

