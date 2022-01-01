Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Raised by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

SCHM opened at $80.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

