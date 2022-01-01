Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

