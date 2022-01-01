Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SCHB stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

