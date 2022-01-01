Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce $230.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $133.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $739.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 160,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.