SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 8,950 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $199,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,377,324 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

