SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 28,050 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

