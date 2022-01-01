SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,618 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of INSM opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,614 shares of company stock worth $4,549,720. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

