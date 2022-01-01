SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 331.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

PZZA stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John's International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

