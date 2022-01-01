Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

