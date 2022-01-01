Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,270 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,224,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

