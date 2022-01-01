Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,060,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

