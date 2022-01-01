Southern (NYSE:SO) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.27

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.27 and last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 26447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

