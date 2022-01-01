Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.14. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 150,178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

