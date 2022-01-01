SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

