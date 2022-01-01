Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.38.

NYSE SPOT opened at $234.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -130.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average is $244.37. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $223,492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

