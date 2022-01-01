Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

