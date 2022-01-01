State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 730 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

