State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 14,230 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $105,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth $217,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.