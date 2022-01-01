State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 23.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 198,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 23.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after buying an additional 194,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.