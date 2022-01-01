State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,031,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 390,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABM opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

