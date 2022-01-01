State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,971 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 41.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $550,340 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

