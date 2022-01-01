State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,023 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $268,000.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

PBH opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

