State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.