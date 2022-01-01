Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $71.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $62.07. 643,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,908. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

