S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,752.96

S&U plc (LON:SUS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,752.96 ($37.01) and traded as low as GBX 2,700 ($36.30). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($36.30), with a volume of 1,106 shares.

The company has a market cap of £327.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,765.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,752.96. The company has a current ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

In other S&U news, insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($38.71), for a total transaction of £57,600 ($77,429.76).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

