Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.16 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 3.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 16.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,440,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,674 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

