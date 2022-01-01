Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.