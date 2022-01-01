Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 358.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 2.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $161,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $209.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.15.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

