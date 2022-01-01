Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $15.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUUIF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

SUUIF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 1,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

