Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 152,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,468. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

